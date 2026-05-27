Tony & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Kehlani!

Kehlani Atlanta

This Wednesday-Friday, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to Kehlani at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 3rd!

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 29 at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/27/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Kehlani at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 3, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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