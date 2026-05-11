Tony & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Fayetteville Comedy Fest!

Fayetteville Comedy Fest

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to Fayetteville Comedy Fest at Trilith Live on September 18, 2026! Prepare to laugh all night long with performances from Tony Rock, DeRay Davis, Sheryl Underwood, and JJ Williamson!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/2026 - 05/15/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Fayetteville Comedy Fest at Trilith Live on September 18, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $180.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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