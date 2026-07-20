Tony & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Daniel Caeser!

Daniel Caesar

This week, Toni and Tony have your LAST chance to win two tickets to Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour at State Farm Arena on July 24, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/20/2026 - 07/24/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour at State Farm Arena on July 24, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $135.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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