Tony & Tony are giving you a chance to win a Spa Sydell Gift Card for Mother’s Day!

Spa Sydell Mother's Day

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell!

What Mom really wants this Mother’s Day is a Gift Card from SpaSydell, Atlanta’s favorite spa destination.

Let her Choose from DaySpa, medspa or wellness services. It’s the BEST gift you can give to ANY Mom for all that she does! Get a $50 Bonus Card with every $150 gift card purchase.

Visit SpaSydell.com TODAY and make it a Day she won’t forget!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/2026 - 05/08/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $100.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group