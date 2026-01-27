Toni, Tony and Monie have you chance to se NE-YO and AKON

NE-YO

JUST ANNOUNCED! NE-YO and AKON will be hitting the stage together at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11 for the Nights Like This Tour.

This, week we’re giving two chances to win tickets each weekday. Listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a - 10a) and Monie Love (3p - 7p) for a chance to win!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/27/2026 - 01/30/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Eight (8) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to NE-YO & Akon: Nights Like This Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group