Toni & Tony is giving you a chance to see Loose Ends at City Winery!

Loose Ends 2025

City Winery Atlanta and KISS 104.1 presents Loose Ends ft. Jane Eugene on April 19th at 6:30pm, part of a 2 show series! View both shows here.

Listen this week, to Toni & Tony in The Morning for your first chances to win tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/3/2025 - 03/7/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Loose Ends at City Winery on April 19, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!