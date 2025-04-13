Toni and Tony is celebrating mothers with tickets to Dru Hill, 112, Silk, & Carl Thomas

KSCS 2025

Toni & Tony are helping you celebrate Mother’s Day with a chance to win two tickets to the KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Weekend with Dru Hill, 112, Silk, & Carl Thomas on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 -04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Weekend on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

