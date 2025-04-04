Toni and Tony have your FINAL chances to win tickets to Monster Jam

Monster Jam (ERIC STERN 847-404-8853)

Listen to Toni and Tony in The Morning for a chance to win four tickets to Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway on April 13, 2025.

Monster Jam is adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world, and it’s back at AMS April 12-13, 2025!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam®, where the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness massive stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to- head battles for the Event Championship. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Make memories to last a lifetime. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets! TM Be sure to get to your seats early for Monster Jam® Trackside, the best way to get ready for all the action.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/31/25 - 4/1/25 Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: five (5) of tickets to Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway on April 13, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

