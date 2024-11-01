Toni & Tony have your FINAL chances to see the Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning for a chance to win tickets to see the Atlanta Hawks vs. the New York Knicks on Wednesday, November 6 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale at StateFarmArena.com

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/4/2024 - 11/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks on Wednesday, November 6 at State Farm Arena. (approx. retail value: $35.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

