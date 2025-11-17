Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to Stone Mountain Christmas!

Stone Mountain Park Christmas

The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss Stone Mountain Park Christmas, weekends and school holidays, November 8 through January 4.

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win 4 one-day tickets to Stone Mountain Christmas!

Book your stay or buy tickets now at StoneMountainPark.com!

Embark on the Magical Flight to the North Pole! This first-of-its-kind journey combines emotion and adventure, whisking guests away to the heart of Santa’s world – the North Pole!

See the World’s Largest Christmas Light Show! Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season during this 20-minute show, featuring holiday songs, unique video, immersive lighting, and special effects!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/2025 - 11/21/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) one-day tickets to Stone Mountain Christmas. (ARV: $160.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

