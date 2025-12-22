Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see Tip “T.I.” Harris!

TIP Harris

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win two tickets to see Tip “T.I.” Harris at The Helium Comedy Club, performing December 26-28 (exact date TBD).

Tickets are on sale now at HeliumComedy.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/23/2025 - 12/24/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Tip “T.I.” Harris at The Helium Comedy Club, performing December 26-28 (exact date TBD). (Minimum approx. retail value: $78.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

