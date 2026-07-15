Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see Bobby Brown!

Bobby Brown and Silk 2026

This week, tune into Toni & Tony in the morning weekdays from 6a-10a for a chance to win two tickets to Bobby Brown with special guest Silk on August 30th at Vystar Amphitheatre in Stockbridge!

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/13/2026 - 07/17/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Bobby Brown with special guest Silk on August 30th at Vystar Amphitheatre in Stockbridge. (Minimum approx. retail value: $103.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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