Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to KISS 104.1 presents Tony Robertson!

KISS 104.1 Presents Tony Roberts

Toni & Tony have your chance to see KISS 104.1 presents Tony Robertson at City Winery on September 4th at 10pm.

Tickets are on sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com.

Listen to Toni & Tony in the Morning this week, from 6-10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/03/2026 - 08/07/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 presents Tony Robertson at City Winery at 10pm on September 4th. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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