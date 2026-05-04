Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Sounds of Blackness

Sounds of Blackness

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Sounds of Blackness at City Winery on May 28, 2026.

Tickets on sale at CityWinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/2026 - 05/08/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Sounds of Blackness at City Winery on May 28, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $144.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group