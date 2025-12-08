Toni & Tony have your chance to win a Spa Sydell Gift Card!

Spa Sydell

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell!

Pamper your loved ones this holiday season! Gift cards and e-gift cards now available at SpaSydell.com

And purchase $150 in gift cards to receive a $50 bonus card!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/08/2025 - 12/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $100.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

