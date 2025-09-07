Toni & Tony have your chance to win a Date Night at Cirque du Soleil!

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surreal escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuously vibrant world suspended between dreams and reality.

Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA journeys through a colorful tapestry of multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to see Cirque du Soleil LUZIA Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station on November 14, 2025. It’s the perfect idea for a Date Night with you and your special someone!

Tickets for the November 6 - December 14 dates are on sale now!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/2025 - 09/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Cirque du Soleil LUZIA on November 14, 2025 Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station. (Minimum approx. retail value: 140.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

