Toni & Tony have your chance to win a $100 Spa Sydell Gift Card!

Spa Sydell Valentine's Day Art

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell!

Spoil your loved ones this Valentine’s Day with Self-Care at Spa Sydell. The iconic big burgundy gift certificate or e-cards now available at SpaSydell.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/2026 - 02/13/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $100.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group