Toni & Tony have your chance to see the legendary George Wallace!

George Wallace

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to see the legendary George Wallace at the Helium Comedy Club on May 16, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at atlanta.heliumcomedy.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/2025 -05/16/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see George Wallace at Helium Comedy Club on May 16, 2025. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $84.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group