Toni & Tony have your chance to see Dave Hollister

Dave Hollister 2025

Listen all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see tickets to see Dave Hollister at 6:30pm on April 16 at City Winery. KISS 104.1 presents Dave Hollister: The Destiny Tour live at City Winery Atlanta on April 16 - 17 in a 4 show series

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com

Dave Hollister, an American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and record producer, is celebrated for his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and ability to blend gospel influences with contemporary R&B. Born on August 17, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois, Hollister’s upbringing in a musically inclined family paved the way for his journey into the world of music. As a cousin of gospel greats Edwin, Walter, and Tramaine Hawkins, music was woven into his DNA from an early age.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/24/25 - 02/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Dave Hollister at 6:30pm on April 16 at City Winery. (Minimum approx. retail value: $130.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group