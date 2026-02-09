Toni & Tony have a chance to win tickets to Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson plus a dinner at Confab!

Josh Groban + Confab

This week, Toni and Tony have your chance to win two tickets to Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson at Gas South Arena on June 17 AND a $100 gift card to Confab Kitchen +Bar! It’s the perfect date idea for this Valentine’s Day!

Tickets on sale Ticketmaster.com

For Valentines Day, Confab Kitchen + Bar is offering an optional prix fixe menu on Friday and Saturday! They will also have some other specialty cocktails and mocktails both evenings.

For Galentine’s Day, on Thursday February 12- Confab will offer BOGO on all share plates for ladies, half Price bottles of wine, chocolate covered strawberries, Maison Beausoleil oysters, assorted Cocktail Specials and more!

Book your reservation at ConfabATL.com

