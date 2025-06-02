Toni & Tony has your final chance to win tickets to see Mark Curry

Mark Curry

This week, Toni & Tony are giving you a final chance to win two tickets to Mark Curry at City Winery on June 6, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/02/2025 - 06/06/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Mark Curry at City Winery on June 6, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: 70.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group