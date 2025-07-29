Toni & Tony has your chance to win tickets to see Tank, Ginuwine, and Lyfe Jennings!

For Lovers and Friends

Listen all weekend for a chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Presents For Lovers & Friends, featuring Tank, Ginuwine, and Lyfe Jennings on September 13, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre at the Bridge.

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/28/2025 - 08/01/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series For Lovers & Friends, on September 13, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre at the Bridge. (Minimum approx. retail value: $206.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

