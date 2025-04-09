Toni & Tony has your chance to see Chris Breeezy!

Chris Brown Oct 3 2025

Chris Brown just announced a THIRD show has been added on Friday October 3rd for Chris Brown’s BREEZY BOWL XX at Bobby Dobb Stadium at Hyundai Field with Jhene Aiko and Bryan Tiller!

Listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning for a chance to win tickets to Chris Brown’s BREEZY BOWL XX at Bobby Dobb Stadium at Hyundai Field with Jhene Aiko and Bryan Tiller on October 3, 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 11 at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/7/2025 - 4/11/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Chris Brown’s BREEZY BOWL XX at Bobby Dobb Stadium at Hyundai Field with Jhene Aiko and Bryan Tiller on October 3, 2025.. (Minimum approx. retail value: 200.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

