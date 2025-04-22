Toni and Tony has your chance to go to the Mother’s Day Throwback R&B Concert

Mother's Day Throwback Concert

We Survived It and Drekia Glenn Incorporated presents The Mother’s Day Throwback R and B Concert on Sunday May 11th at the Mable House Ampitheater! Performing Live: Next, Tony Terry, Sunshine Anderson, and Truth Hurts! Event is hosted by Henry Welch and live music by DJ Scream!

Tickets available now on Ticketmaster. All proceeds go to benefit the We Survive It, a 501c3 organization.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/2025 -04/25/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see Mother’s Day Throwback R and B Concert on Sunday May 11, 2025 at the Mable House Ampitheater. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $118.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

