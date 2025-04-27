Toni & Tony has more We Them One’s Comedy tickets!

We Them Ones 2025

This week, Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to see We Them One’s Comedy Tour 2025 at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2025, featuring Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Lil Duval, Karlous Miller, Tony Roberts, Haha Davis and more!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/2025 - 5/2/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to We Them One’s Comedy Tour 2025 at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $151.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

