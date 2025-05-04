Toni & Tony are helping you pamper your momma!

Charlie Wilson 2025

For all that Mom does, Toni & Tony are helping you give the gift she deserves with a chance to win two tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, and K-Ci on October 4, 2025 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, plus a $100 Spa Sydell gift card to be pampered at Spa Sydell!

Gift cards available at SpaSydell.com

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/05/2025 -05/09//2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. two (2) of Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, and K-Ci on October 4, 2025 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, plus one (1) $100 Spa Sydell gift card (ARV: Minimum of $209.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!