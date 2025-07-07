Toni & Tony are giving you more chances to see Dru Hill & Joe!

Dru Hill and Joe

This week, Toni & Tony have your chance to win two tickets to see Dru Hill and Joe on September 13, 2025 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/2025 - 07/11/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Dru Hill and Joe on September 13, 2025 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater. (Minimum approx. retail value: 172.92, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

