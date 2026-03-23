Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Space Explorer: The Infinite!

Space Explorer: The Infinite

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to Space Explorers: The Infinite at Pullman Yards!

Ever dreamed of going to space? Now’s your chance. Opening soon at Pullman Yards for a limited time, this immersive experience takes you 250 miles above Earth to explore the International Space Station.

Float alongside astronauts and experience stunning 360-degree views of our planet — it’s the closest you can get to space without leaving Earth.

Tune in all week to win, and grab your tickets now at TheInfiniteAtlanta.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/2026 - 03/27/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Space Explorers: The Infinite at Pullman Yards. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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