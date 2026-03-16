Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to The Soul Train Tribute To The Stars!

The Soul Train Tribute To The Stars

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1, Jazze Pha, and Jevon Dewand Present “The Soul Train Tribute to The Stars” at City Winery on April 16th!

Tickets on sale at CityWinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/2026 - 03/20/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1, Jazze Pha, and Jevon Dewand Present “The Soul Train Tribute to The Stars” at City Winery on April 16. (ARV: Minimum of $72.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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