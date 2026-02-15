Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series at Echo Park Speedway!

ECHO PARK AUTOMOTIVE

This week on KISS 104.1, listen to Toni & tony in the Morning for your chance to win four tickets to the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 22 at Echo Park Speedway!

Tickets on sale now at EchoParkSpeedway.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/2026 - 02/19/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 22 at Echo Park Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $256.00 based on seating and availability) . Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

