Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win a family pack of four tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12th.

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, action-packed excitement and big air, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/2026 - 04/03/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Monster Jam at EchoPark Speedway on April 12th. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group