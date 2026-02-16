Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to redeem Valentine’s Day with tickets to NE-YO and AKON!

Ne-Yo and Akon 2026

Did Valentine’s Day not go your way this year? Well, don’t worry. KISS 104.1 has your back. This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to redeem yourself by winning two tickets to NE-YO and AKON: Nights Like This Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/2026 - 02/20/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to NE-YO & Akon: Nights Like This Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

