Toni & Tony are giving you a chance at the Bentley’s and Bouquets action!

Bentley's and Bouquets

Toni & Tony are giving you more chances to take your mom to see the KISS Summer Concert Series Mother’s Day Weekend Show with Dru Hill,112, Carl Thomas, and Silk on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheater in style.

All week, each winner select will win two tickets to she May 10th show, and enter into the a grand prize random drawing to be chauffeured to and from the concert in a Bentley car.

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/2025 -05/2/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Weekend on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre, plus an opportunity to enter into the grand prize drawing to be chauffered to and from the concert. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

