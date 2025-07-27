Toni and Toni Have Your Chance to See Luenell at City Winery!

LUENELL 2025

This week, Toni & Tony have your chance to win two tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Luenell on August 1, 2025, at City Winery. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Luenell - 4 shows

August 1 - 2: GET TICKETS

Luenell is the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” She may be small in stature, but she more than makes up for it with her big personality, booming voice and infectious laughter. Born in Tollette, Arkansas and raised in Oakland, Calif. Luenell, has been thrilling audiences with her brand of comedy for more than 30 years. As the eighth child of eight children; any lack of attention she may have received growing up as the baby in the family, she now gets plenty of it from her exuberant fans around the country. Luenell is one of the most sought-after and in-demand female comics on the scene, currently headlining her own tour, titled “The Fresh Out of Favors Comedy Tour.”

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/28/2025 - 08/01/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Lunelle on August 1, 2025 at City Winery (Minimum of approx. retail value: $80.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

