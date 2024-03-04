Toni and George has your chance to win ticket to see Chris Tucker!

CHRIS TUCKER is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker brings his Legend Tour to the Fox Theatre! Listen all week for a chance to win tickets to see him on March 14, 2024 at Fox Theatre.

Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

Tickets are on sale at FoxTheatre.org

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/3/2024 - 3/8/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Chris Tucker on March 1, 2024 at Fox Theatre(approx. retail value: $79.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!