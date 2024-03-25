Toni and George are giving you a chance to see Anita Baker!

Renowned eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker today announced a special Mother’s Day weekend performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, May 11. Ms. Baker is returning to the stage for this one-night-only performance following her successful sold-out 2023 The Songstress Tour, which celebrated her 40-year career as a music icon since the release of her debut album, The Songstress.


Listen all week for a chance to see Anita Baker on May 11, 2024 at State Farm Arena. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/25/2024 - 3/29/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Anita Baker on May 11, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $138.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

