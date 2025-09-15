Tickets to see Lil’ Wayne continues with Toni & Tony!

Lil' Wayne 2025

All week, listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning for a chance to win two tickets to see Lil’ Wayne: The Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/15/2025 - 09/19/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Lil’ Wayne: The Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $580, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

