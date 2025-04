Thank you for joining us on for our 4th annual Easter Dinner Giveaway!

Easter Dinner Giveaway 2025 Revised

On April 17, 2025, KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck came together again for 4th annual Easter Dinner Giveaway!

Live from The dReam Center Church of Atlanta, KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck gave away 580 Honey Baked Ham meals. Check-out highlights from the event below!

