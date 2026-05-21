Thank You for Joining KISS 104.1 Save Our Girls Culture Forum

KISS 104.1 Save Our Girls

On May 18th KISS 104.1 joined licensed psychotherapist Dr. Ce Anderson, Dr. Heavenly and Toni Jones for the Save Our Girls Culture Forum and Dinner with your host Toni & Tony. Sponsored by Wayfield Foods.

See highlights from the event!

Special thank you to City Barbeque for catering dinner for this event! For your catering needs contact Telena Jonhson at tjohnson@citybbq.com.

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Dr. Ce Anderson, MS, LPC-S, NCC, CCH: KISS 104.1 resident expert: licensed psychotherapist, certified hypnotist, & executive coach. Helping powerhouse leaders release the past, rewire their subconscious, and rise into their next evolution. Featured in Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Essence Magazine, and dozens of publications, she is the author of Love T.A.P.S. Listen Wednesday mornings on 104.1 KISS FM Atlanta. For more information, visit her at www.ceandersonlive.com or on Instagram @ceandersonlive.

“Wellness Wednesdays with our resident therapist, Ce Anderson” catch her Wednesday with Toni and Tony in The Morning on Kiss 104.1.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a dentist, entrepreneur, author, and national television personality who turned determination and faith into a life of service and success.

From humble beginnings, she built one of Georgia’s most respected dental practices and went on to help others launch their own small businesses creating opportunities in every county across Georgia’s 13th District.

Now, she’s bringing that same drive and discipline to Congress, to expand opportunity, strengthen families, and make sure every community in Georgia’s 13th has a chance to rise.

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