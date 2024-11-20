THANK YOU, to everyone that donated towards the KISS 104.1 Community Food Drive 2024

KISS Community Food Drive

Thank you to everyone who donated food or money to the KISS 104.1’s Community Food Drive benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at Princeton Lakes on November 16. Your donations helped us get one step closer to ending hunger in Georgia.

YOU CAN STILL HELP! CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Our fellow Georgians are in need. You can do something to help a family right now. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities

· 1 in 8 (13.1%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (18.4%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 12 (8.5%)

· In our 29-county service area, 1 in 9 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure

Among communities of color, food insecurity can be as much as 2 or 3 times higher than their white neighbors. In Georgia. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact. Our processes and partners help us transform every dollar donated into up to three meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything.









©2021 Cox Media Group