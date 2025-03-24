See Tony Sco LIVE at Legends of Laughter!

Legends of Laughter 2025

Listen to Toni & Tony in the Morning this week for a chance to win tickets to see Legends of Laughter with Sommore, Tony Sco, Lavelle Crawford, Don DC Curry, Gary Owen, and Special K on April 4, 2025 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/24/2025 - 3/28/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Legends of Laughter on April 4, 2025 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $118.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

