See pics from Shoesday giveaway: Getting kids ready for back to school

SHOESDAY 2025

Once again, we teamed up with Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck, to give 200+families an opportunity to purchase shoes for the new year!

Toni & Tony in The Morning, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck were live from Sole Play located at 106 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur on July 28th from 6a - 10a with gift cards for families to score new shoes for back to school!

Keep listening to KISS 104.1 and check out the KISS Cares page for more info on how KISS is all over Atlanta.

Checkout last’s year’s Shoesday Giveaway

