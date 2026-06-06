The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics! Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Toy Story 5” opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Listen for a chance to win tickets to see the advance screening of Toy Story 5 on Saturday, June 13 – 11AM at AMC Barrett Commons in Kennesaw.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/2026 - 06/09/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) passes to see Four tickets to see Toy Story 5 screening on Saturday, June 13 – 11AM at AMC Barrett Commons in Kennesaw . (approx. retail value: $45.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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