See the advance screening of Disney's Moana, Ramona Debreaux could have your tickets!

Catherina Laga'aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Moana.' (Disney)

Ramona Debreaux is giving you a chance to win a family pack of four tickets to an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana at AMC Sugarloaf Mills in Gwinnett County on July 8th at 7pm! Tune in this Monday and Tuesday from 3-7pm for the chance to win.

Disney’s Moana is rated PG.

Tickets are on sale now at AMCtheatres.com

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/2026 - 06/30/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) passes to see an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana at AMC Sugarloaf Mills in Gwinnett County on July 8th at 7pm . (approx. retail value: $60.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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