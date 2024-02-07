Regions - KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1 is celebrating Black History Month by featuring the story of a great HBCU graduate every Thursday morning in February, all thanks to Regions and the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest!

About the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest: Sharing your voice could help you win a Regions Riding Forward scholarship. For the opportunity to win, submit a video or written essay about an individual you know personally in your community who has inspired you and helped you build the confidence to achieve your goals. To date, over one million dollars has been awarded. Enter by March 31st, 2024. Details and Official Rules at Regions.com/ridingfoward.





Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, WALR (KISS 104.1) is not a sponsor of this promotion and is not responsible for the administration of the promotion, the collection of entries, or the selection of any winner.

