Play Black Card Declined for a chance to win tickets to Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out!

This week, Toni Moore has your chance to win ticket to Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out: The Final Lap on September 19, 2024, at State Farm Arena. Play Black Card Declined at 8:30am for a chance to win tickets!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/3/2024 - 9/6/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see see Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out: The Final Lap on September 19, 2024, at State Farm Arena (Minimum approx. retail value: $138.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

