PJ Morton Headlines Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition

PJ Morton

On Saturday, September 13th, 2025, 5x GRAMMY®-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer PJ Morton joins forces with KJ’s Hope Foundation for a very special benefit concert. In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the event will take place at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA, with proceeds going to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Ronald McDonald House and other organizations directly supporting sickle cell disease treatment and awareness. Presented by TJ Entertainment Group, Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition will also feature a performance from DJ ArieSpins.

Tickets to Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition are now available: HERE

“Our family was very blessed to have a perfect bone marrow match donor in our daughter Kendall to cure Kyle’s sickle cell,” says Tanya James, President of KJ’s Hope Foundation and CEO of TJ Entertainment Group, who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the bone marrow transplant that cured her son of sickle cell disease. “We are forever grateful to the staff at Atlanta’s Children Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House for making the journey as comfortable as possible. And we will continue to fight for the rest of the sickle cell warriors until there is a universal cure.”

Make An Impact: The Sickle Cell Awareness Edition September 13th, 2025 Tabernacle Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

About PJ Morton PJ Morton is a soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer based in New Orleans. He is a 5x GRAMMY-winner and 20x GRAMMY nominee who has also earned numerous nominations for BET, Soul Train and NAACP Image Awards, in addition to selling out countless shows at historic venues like the Apollo Theater and others around the world. On top of running his own record label, Morton Records, and serving as Maroon 5’s full-time keyboardist, his career also includes collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, Nas, Lil Wayne, JoJo, Yebba, Jill Scott and many more, as well as creating original music for the new Disney World and Disneyland attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. In 2024, he released Cape Town to Cairo - an album entirely written, recorded and produced during a 30-day trip across Africa - and also published his debut memoir, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, detailing the inspiring and trailblazing journey that led to his signature sound. He currently sits on the board of KJ’s Hope Foundation.

About KJ’s Hope Foundation The mission of KJ’s Hope Foundation, Inc. is to educate, encourage and empower individuals living with sickle cell disease. Ultimately, we want to be a constant reminder that you were built to beat the odds

