PHOTOS: Can you find the tiny soccer ball in these 2026 World Cup host cities?

There’s a tiny soccer ball hidden in the skylines of these 2026 World Cup host cities. Bonus points if you can identify the city!0 of 19Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition Find the Tiny Soccer Ball: WORLD CUP Host Cities Edition