Panelist - Army Veteran and Attorney with Experience in Special Victims’ Counsel Candace Cunningham

Candace Cunningham

Candace Cunningham served in the US Army, retiring at the rank of Captain (O-3) after 14 years and 8 months of distinguished service. Raised in a military family as the fifth of six siblings, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology (2001) and Juris Doctor (2003) from the University of Florida, where she was also a member of the Gators Women’s Basketball Team, competing in both NCAA and NIT post-season tournaments.

Following law school, she joined the Army, serving five years as an enlisted Paralegal before commissioning as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) Officer for nine years, working as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and Special Victims’ Counsel — advocating for survivors of violence and abuse. She also earned a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management during her service, with assignments spanning Fort Hood, Texas; South Korea; Bagram, Afghanistan; and Fort Gordon, Georgia.

After transitioning from military service, Candace served Florida families as Senior Counsel for the Department of Children and Families, handling dependency proceedings involving child welfare and domestic violence matters. She currently serves as an Equal Employment Opportunity Manager for the Veterans Health Administration. She holds a Master of Science in Psychology (2026), earned with a 4.0 GPA and President’s List distinction, further strengthening her understanding of trauma and the psychological impact of domestic violence.Candace is a proud single mother to one son, a grandmother to one grandchild, and a devoted dog mom to two pups.

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