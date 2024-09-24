Nominate a Breast Cancer Survivor and they could win dinner with Keith Sweat and more!


Keith Sweat is looking to honor five Breast Cancer Survivors with an exclusive prize! If you or someone you know is a Breast Cancer Survivor nominate them for a chance to win:

Tell us in 150 words or less why you feel they deserve dinner with Keith Sweat and an pink bag from Keith Sweat’s exclusive platinum status collection.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/24/24–10/7/24. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To nominate a survivor, submit entry form and essay at kiss1041fm.com/contests. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!