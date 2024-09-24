Nominate a Breast Cancer Survivor and they could win dinner with Keith Sweat and more!





Keith Sweat is looking to honor five Breast Cancer Survivors with an exclusive prize! If you or someone you know is a Breast Cancer Survivor nominate them for a chance to win:

One (1) pink bag from Keith Sweat’s exclusive platinum status collection

Dinner for two with Keith Sweat at Twisted Pye in Douglasville, GA. (subject to availability; time and date to be determined).

Tell us in 150 words or less why you feel they deserve dinner with Keith Sweat and an pink bag from Keith Sweat’s exclusive platinum status collection.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/24/24–10/7/24. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To nominate a survivor, submit entry form and essay at kiss1041fm.com/contests. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group